Retailers celebrate Black History Month, HBCUs with special collections

(NEW YORK) -- Just in time for Black History Month, Urban Outfitters, Champion and lifestyle company Alife have introduced an exciting capsule collection paying homage to historically Black colleges and universities. The Alife / Champion HBCU Capsule Collection includes a wide selection of hoodies that feature the names of prestigious schools such as Hampton University, Howard University and Spelman College. Created in partnership with the Collegiate Licensing Company, the line was inspired by the cultural vibes of HBCU homecomings and streetwear. In a black and white campaign video, several HBCU alumni were filmed wearing the collection alongside an enthusiastic drum line playing upbeat tunes that perfectly capture the rich spirit of HBCUs. The HBCU-inspired sweatshirts, which retail for $89, were made possible by a team of HBCU graduates including director Amandla Baraka, photographer Michael Grant, stylist Pamela Shepard HIll and creative director Treis Hill. "I am thrilled that this collection, which celebrates all of the culture, community and connectivity which an HBCU experience brings, is being showcased by Urban Outfitters and Champion," Treis said in a statement. In addition to the Alife / Champion HBCU Capsule Collection, Urban Outfitters has also committed a new initiative, "UO Summer Class '21," where five students will be invited to participate in an extension of the company's 10-week paid internship program where they will receive one-on-one mentoring with leaders within the Urban Outfitters workforce throughout the summer. Students selected will be nominated from five participating HBCUs, and the program is slated to launch in the spring. In addition to Urban Outfitters, several other companies have also unveiled Black History Month collections, as well as HBCU-themed lines. Ahead, check out some of the best picks from Peloton, Old Navy and more: Peloton At the top of February, Peloton released its "United We Move" athletic apparel to celebrate the stories of Black artists around the globe. Old Navy Old Navy kicked off Black History Month with the launch of Project WE, a collection of graphic tees designed by diverse artists such as Miami-based Reyna Noriega and NYC-based Jade Purple Brown, to imagine a more inclusive world through art. In tandem with the collection, Old Navy has pledged to donate $1 million to Boy & Girls Clubs of America to support youth arts programs in communities across the country. Carter's The babies and kids clothing company released a "We Love HBCUs" collection of tops and onesies that include sayings such as "Future Morehouse Man" and "Future Aggie." Target The retail giant has a limited-edition Black History Month collection inspired by Black creators. The assortment features everything from tops to journals. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Retailers celebrate Black History Month, HBCUs with special collections

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 7:43 am

AlifeBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

