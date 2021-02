Quitman ISD – Delayed until 10 a.m. Buses will also be delayed two hours.

Sulphur Springs ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Mount Vernon ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Mineola ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.

Mabank ISD– They will open at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.

LaPoynor ISD– Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

Eustace ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Canton ISD — Classes start at 10 a.m.

EAST TEXAS — Several East Texas schools have announced delays and cancellations due to potential icy roadway conditions.

Advertisement

East Texas school delays

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 6:59 am

EAST TEXAS — Several East Texas schools have announced delays and cancellations due to potential icy roadway conditions.

Athens ISD: CLOSED on Thursday.

Canton ISD — Classes start at 10 a.m.

Eustace ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Fruitvale ISD – CLOSED on Thursday

Grand Saline ISD – CLOSED on Thursday

LaPoynor ISD– Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

Mabank ISD– They will open at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.

Mineola ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.

Mount Vernon ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Sulphur Springs ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Quitman ISD – Delayed until 10 a.m. Buses will also be delayed two hours.

Trinity Valley Community College: CLOSED on Thursday

Wills Point ISD: CLOSED Thursday

Go Back