College Avenue storm drain system improvement project begins

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 3:35 pm

TYLER — Residents,and drivers who work in the area of College Avenue can expect some hindrances in the near future. Wednesday, work crews started on the College Avenue storm drain project. The city of Tyler says, drivers should be prepared to follow traffic signs and detours and to exercise caution. Contractors are renovating the storm drain system on College Avenue between East Locust Street and the railroad tracks to the north. Some driveways at the Moore Grocery Lofts may be closed during the project, which should last about 6 months. Parking will be available in designated lots and free parking will be available at the Fair Plaza Parking Garage. For more information click here.

