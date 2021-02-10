Advertisement

Bullard says ‘No’ to low-income housing development

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 3:16 pm

BULLARD — The Bullard City Council voted in opposition to the construction of a new low-income housing development Tuesday night. According to our news partner KETK, Westwind Bullard is a proposed project that would build 80 apartments, with 72 classified as low income housing. Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick said she had heard from the community, receiving about 170 emails in opposition and two emails in favor. In addition to that, the council was presented with a petition with 189 signatures against. No one spoke in acceptance of the project during the city council session.

