Attorney’s cat filter faux pas brings instant internet fame

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 2:59 pm

ALPINE (AP) – Texas attorney Rod Ponton’s appearance as a fluffy kitten during an online court hearing provided a moment of levity to a Zoom-fatigued world. But that specific, adorable filter may be tough to find for anyone looking to replicate the viral moment. Ponton tells The Associated Press that he was using his assistant’s 10-year-old computer when he logged in to Tuesday’s hearing. Ponton said he believes the computer’s built-in software and the assistant’s young child are the likeliest culprits. Mishaps in online courtrooms have occurred throughout the pandemic. A Georgia case that was disrupted by hold music. And a Florida judge once told attorneys to get out of bed and wear clothes before appearing on video for proceedings.

