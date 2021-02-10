Advertisement

And the Oscar goes to…where? Academy planning Oscars ceremony in “multiple locations”

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 2:09 pm

AMPAS/ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has revealed how the 93rd Academy Awards will be presented this April.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Academy said the in-person award show on Sunday, April 25, 2021 will be broadcast from multiple locations.

One location includes the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the show has been held since 2001.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy shared in a statement.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre," the statement continued. "We look forward to sharing more details soon."

In June last year it was announced that the 2021 Oscars, originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28, would be postponed until Sunday, April 25, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Hayley FitzPatrick

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back