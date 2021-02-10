Advertisement

PID created next to Bellwood Lake

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 1:51 pm

TYLER — A Public Improvement District alongside Bellwood Lake was created Wednesday by the city of Tyler. According to the city, the initiative will help advance the development of the 500 plus acres. The designer, Bellwood 232 2019 LP, anticipates a cost of $150 million to materialize and build streets, drainage, lighting, landscaping and irrigation on the property. The city says, when a PID is created, those who later purchase property in the district have to reimburse the developer for a portion of public infrastructure and improvement costs. The city said in the brief, they will not occur any costs associated with the PID improvements.

