Advertisement

Tyler couple gets unexpected paint job

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 12:59 pm

SMITH COUNTY — An East Texas couple recently driving down Highway 155, got an unwanted paint job. According to our news partner KETK, Andy Neederhofer and his wife are now looking for answers. “When I was going on the road, I didn’t notice it. But, my wife called me and said ‘hey, there’s something getting splattered all of your jeep and all over my windshield.” Neederhofer said there were no construction signs out, and no work crews were around. TxDOT said in a statement, they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.

Neederhofer says, TxDOT directed him to a Tyler company they hired, called Striping Technology. Neederhofer said he has reached out to the company but says, in an email response, the company has refused to take responsibility.

Neederhofer went on to say, “I’m not saying it was on purpose or anything like that, but I’m saying it was, something was wrong,” he said. “And someone should investigate as to what went wrong, I don’t want nothing else all I want is for someone to get the paint off our vehicles.”

Go Back