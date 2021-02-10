Advertisement

NET Health vaccinated 9,500 and counting

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 12:44 pm

TYLER — Harvey Hall Convention Center continues to be a busy place for COVID-19 vaccinations. Going into Wednesday, NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “We have given a combined, first and second doses, 9,500 vaccines at Harvey Hall Convention Center.” Roberts said they will finish out the week with first round immunizations. “Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we will be doing first doses as well. We will be inviting people who are on our waiting list for the first dose to sign up for a time, so we hope to vaccinate a number of East Texans over the next few days.”

Roberts was quick to point out this has been a team effort. “There are so many to thank, the city of Tyler has provided the use of Harvey Hall for the foreseeable future, UT Tyler for their school of nursing and pharmacy, both their faculty, and their nursing staff, their residents. There are restaurateurs that have provide food for our staff and volunteers. We have community volunteers. The Smith County Medical Society providing not only physicians, but also spouses of physicians, as well as a number of retired physicians. CHRISTUS is going to join us starting Thursday, as we switch over to the Phizer vaccination, which requires different handling and storage requirements.” You can get more information and sign up for the vaccine by clicking here.

