HOUSTON (AP) – Federal and state officials are announcing that three mega sites to administer the coronavirus vaccine will be set up later this month at stadiums and a fairgrounds site in Houston and the Dallas area. In Houston, the vaccination site will be set up at NRG Stadium, where the NFL’s Texans play. In Dallas, it will be set up at Fair Park, home to the Texas State Fair. In Arlington, officials will set up a site at AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys. The three sites, which are being set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with local and state officials, are expected to be open on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

Mega vaccination sites to be set up in Houston, Dallas area

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 11:46 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Federal and state officials are announcing that three mega sites to administer the coronavirus vaccine will be set up later this month at stadiums and a fairgrounds site in Houston and the Dallas area. In Houston, the vaccination site will be set up at NRG Stadium, where the NFL’s Texans play. In Dallas, it will be set up at Fair Park, home to the Texas State Fair. In Arlington, officials will set up a site at AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys. The three sites, which are being set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with local and state officials, are expected to be open on Feb. 24.

Go Back