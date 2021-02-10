Advertisement

State Comptroller distributes $1 billion in tax revenue to local governments

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 12:06 pm

AUSTIN –Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday, he will send a total of over $1 billion in local sales tax allocations for February. That number is an increase of 0.7 percent more than in February 2020. These distributions are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2020 sales by businesses that report tax annually. Tyler will receive $5.1 million, while Longview will accept $ 3.9 million. You can learn more by clicking here.

