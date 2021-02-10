Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 test result stops ‘The Equalizer’

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 9:06 am

Barbara Nitke/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) -- Production on CBS' The Equalizer in New York City has been paused for a few days due to result a positive COVID-19 test result as part of the show's rigorous safety protocols, sources tell Deadline.

The situation is reportedly being "closely monitored," but, as of Tuesday, it was unclear how long the shutdown would last, the trade reports.

The series premiere of The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes, attracted an audience of 20.4 million on Super Bowl Sunday.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

