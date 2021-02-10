7.7 earthquake hits South Pacific Ocean, no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Posted/updated on:
February 10, 2021 at
9:27 am
Petrovich9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves" were possible after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean.
There's no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam. A brief tsunami watch for the U.S. territory American Samoa has since been dropped.
There's no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
