(NEW YORK) -- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves" were possible after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean. There's no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam. A brief tsunami watch for the U.S. territory American Samoa has since been dropped. There's no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

7.7 earthquake hits South Pacific Ocean, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 9:27 am

