Minnesota Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley sentenced for September arrest; could serve after NBA season

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 7:42 am

A judge in Minnesota on Tuesday sentenced Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley to 120 days in jail to be served after the NBA season after he pleaded guilty to one felony count of threats of violence.

Beasley’s attorney, Steven Haney, told ESPN that Beasley will be part of a work release program and could potentially serve the sentence through home confinement. The felony charge might be reduced to a misdemeanor at the end of his probation, according to Haney.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop felony drug charges against Beasley.

“We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices,” Haney said in a statement.

Beasley, who is averaging 20.5 points and 5.2 rebounds, was facing felony controlled substance/narcotics and felony receiving/concealing stolen property charges, according to Hennepin County jail records.

In November, Beasley, a restricted free agent, reached a four-year, $60 million contract with the Timberwolves. The fourth year is a team option.

Beasley was arrested in late September at his home in Plymouth, Minnesota. In a statement to ESPN at the time, the Plymouth Police Department said officers were called to Beasley’s residence on a reported weapons offense. The reporting individuals told officers they had stopped their car in front of the house, and a “suspect walked up to their vehicle, tapped on the vehicle window, pointed a gun at them and advised them to get off of the property.”

“As the victims drove away, the suspect was observed holding the gun up to his shoulder, pointing it at their vehicle,” the police statement said.

Officers set up a perimeter to locate the individual and detected a strong odor of marijuana, according to the statement. A vehicle attempted to leave the property and was stopped by police. Three people in the car were detained and later released. A man, who identified himself as the homeowner, was outside and yelling at officers.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the property and located narcotics and numerous guns, one of which was confirmed as stolen, police said.

