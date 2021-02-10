Shia LaBeouf checks into rehab, reportedly parts ways with talent agency

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Disgraced actor Shia LaBeouf has reportedly ended his working relationship with talent agency CAA, reports Variety.

The Honey Boy actor, who stands accused by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs of physical and emotional abuse, is taking a hiatus from acting and has since checked himself into rehab to treat his mental health.

Sources to Variety say CAA did not fire LaBeouf, but rather it was his decision to end their partnership because he will not be working as an actor. Sources say the 34-year-old intends to spend as much time as needed to work on his recovery and, in order to do so, chose to step away from acting so that he could focus solely on recovery.

Sources claim he has been seeking treatment longer than five weeks and currently resides at an inpatient facility. It is unknown when he will be released.

The actor's representatives, along with CAA, have not responded for requests for comment at this time.

As previously reported, LaBeouf is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, who claimed the actor "hurts women." "

"He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous," the lawsuit states.

FKA, born Tahliah Barnett, claimed the actor "tormented" her, brandished a firearm while driving, and "knowingly" gave her an STD, among other accusations of similarly violent and controlling behavior during their relationship.

Other women have come forward with their own accusations against LaBeouf, including Sia, who worked with him on her 2015 music video "Elastic Heart," and his former girlfriend Karolyn Pho.