HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors says the owner of a dog that attacked a 3-year-old girl at a suburban Houston restaurant last month has been charged with injury to a child. Jennifer Romano was charged on Monday with injury to a child and tampering with evidence for the Jan. 9 attack on Ronin Waldroup. Authorities allege Romano’s dog, a pit bull named Kingston, bit Ronin in the face during an unprovoked attack as the girl and her family were waiting in line to order at a restaurant in the Houston suburb of Spring. John Kovach, Romano’s attorney called the attack “a tragedy. We are praying for this child.”

Advertisement

Owner of dog that attacked Texas girl facing two charges

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 4:47 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors says the owner of a dog that attacked a 3-year-old girl at a suburban Houston restaurant last month has been charged with injury to a child. Jennifer Romano was charged on Monday with injury to a child and tampering with evidence for the Jan. 9 attack on Ronin Waldroup. Authorities allege Romano’s dog, a pit bull named Kingston, bit Ronin in the face during an unprovoked attack as the girl and her family were waiting in line to order at a restaurant in the Houston suburb of Spring. John Kovach, Romano’s attorney called the attack “a tragedy. We are praying for this child.”

Go Back