FORT WORTH (AP) – A North Texas police officer has been fired over social media postings his boss said was racially insensitive and inappropriate. A statement says Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes fired Officer Chadwick Hughes for violating departmental general orders on social media use. The statement says Noakes acted after reviewing the findings of an internal affairs investigation. The statement didn’t describe further the content of the objectionable postings.

Fort Worth police officer fired over social media postings

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2021 at 4:46 am

