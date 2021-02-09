Advertisement

4 TISD students win The Presidential Fellow Scholarship

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 4:40 pm

TYLER — The Presidential Fellow Scholarship was announced for four Tyler ISD students on Tuesday. The gift will enable the Legacy seniors to go to UT Tyler, at no cost to them. The Presidential Fellow Scholarship covers full tuition, fees, books, room and board for the recipients. Legacy High School seniors Adriana Higuera, Henry Jones, Maria Kellermann-Jimenez, and Christopher Whitmore were all surprised with the scholarship in from of their immediate family members and Tyler Legacy High School administrators.

Go Back