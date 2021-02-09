Advertisement

Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 3:59 pm

ALPINE (AP) – A Zoom court hearing in Texas took a detour when an attorney showed up looking like a kitten. That’s because of a Zoom filter that had been activated on the attorney’s device, which obscured his appearance and made him look like a cat. Judge Roy Ferguson shared the short video clip of the mishap on YouTube. The judge says everyone involved handled the situation with professionalism and grace, but that it served as a reminder to always check for filters before logging on.

Go Back