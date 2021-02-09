Advertisement

San Angelo residents told not to drink water as odor probed

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 3:57 pm

SAN ANGELO (AP) – Residents of a West Texas city have been told not to drink or use their tap water as officials investigate what is causing it to smell like mothballs. Officials in San Angelo said water customers have been told not to drink the water nor use it to bathe or wash hands. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says the city told them late Monday afternoon that about 50 residents in a neighborhood had complained about the odor.

