KC names new Dean of Business & Information Technology

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 4:05 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore College named Dr. Mark Clark, Tuesday, as Dean of Business & Information Technology. This comes following affirmation from the Kilgore College Board of Trustees in December. Clark comes to KC after serving as assistant professor of Entrepreneurship; the director of the McNair Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise; and was program coordinator for the Master of Science in Management and Entrepreneurship.

