Robert Spano to become music director of Fort Worth Symphony

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 4:10 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) – Robert Spano will become music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for the 2022-23 season. The conductor will take the title of music director designate this April 1 and music director on Aug. 1, 2022, with a three-year term. He succeeds Miguel Harth-Bedoya, the music director from 2000-20. Spano turns 60 on May 7. He had been principal guest conductor since March 2019. Spano is in his final season as music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, a role he has held since 2001.

