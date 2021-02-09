Advertisement

Independent examiner sought in NRA mismanagement allegations

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 4:10 pm

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A National Rifle Association board member from Kansas is seeking the appointment of an independent examiner to investigate allegations of mismanagement against national leaders of the organization. Sedgwick County District Court Judge Phil Journey filed a motion Monday in federal bankruptcy court in Texas. He says in the motion that an independent investigator could best confirm or deny allegations facing the gun-rights group. The NRA filed for bankruptcy protection and is seeking to move to Texas from New York, where a lawsuit claims the organization’s management improperly spent millions of dollars to enrich longtime leader Wayne LaPierre, his supporters, and favored vendors.

Go Back