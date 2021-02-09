Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ Productions and Alex Trebek’s family donate much of his wardrobe to charity

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 12:23 pm

By Stephen Iervolino

Courtesy Jeopardy! Productions(NEW YORK) -- Hundreds of pieces of clothing that made up the late Alex Trebek's wardrobe are being donated for a good cause.

The wardrobe articles from the late Jeopardy! host were donated to The Doe Fund, a charity that provides, "work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration."

Trebek lost his battle against pancreatic cancer last November. He was 80.

Much of the collection donated by his family and the quiz show -- 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks, specifically -- will be given to the organization's Ready, Willing and Able program, which provides clothing for those who need to look their best for job interviews.

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," said Mike Richards, Executive Producer, of Jeopardy! in a press release from Jeopardy! Productions

"Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."

In that statement, Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund, said, "We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us. The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired..."

Grieving the recent loss of her husband and the founder of the charity, George McDonald, Mrs. McDonald noted, "This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they're smiling down on us."

By Stephen Iervolino

