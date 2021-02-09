LONGVIEW — The Longview ISD board approved their 2021-2022 district calendar in session on Monday. Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 16 2021 and end May 25 2022. The district also hired the former Superintendent of Spring Hill. Wayne Guidry will now fill the role as Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation and Technology. Board members also hired John Wink as Coordinator of Policy and New Schools. To watch the LISD board meeting, click here .

LISD approves 21-22 school calendar, hires 2 administrators

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 11:55 am

