Super Bowl scored 96.4 million viewers across broadcast and streaming; most live-streamed NFL game ever

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 11:39 am

Patrick Smith/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- In a sign of the times regarding how entertainment is consumed, CBS announced that Sunday night's Super Bowl match-up between the Bucs and the Chiefs scored 96.4 million viewers, and the biggest live-streamed audience ever for an NFL game.

After a fumble with the ratings numbers that caused them to be MIA on Monday, the network now says the game -- in which Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers destroyed Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City team 31-9, accounted for more than one billion streaming minutes.

The game's 96.4 million viewers watched across a multitude of platforms, including the CBS Television Network for the traditional broadcast, as well as CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital platform.

Super Bowl LV also generated more than 127 billion potential impressions on social media on Sunday, according to the network, and drove a record number of sign-ups to CBS All Access, the network's streaming service.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

