Tyler ISD students could face felony violations related to vaping

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 10:48 am

TYLER — A dozen Tyler ISD students could possibly face felony violations in connection to e-cigarettes. TISD released a statement on Monday saying the district is renewing its anti-vaping initiative. According to our news partner KETK, they want to educate parents and students about the legal consequences that are associated with vaping when THC is involved. Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford is worried that a student could leave high school with a felony. “It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices, or vaping products. Students caught with vaping products on Tyler ISD grounds will receive a Class C Misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100. Furthermore, if that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student will be arrested with felony charges,” wrote Tyler ISD.

12 Tyler ISD students are awaiting results of whether THC was found in the vaping devices.

