SMITH COUNTY — Smith County has cancelled jury duty for Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty tomorrow with their yellow cards DO NOT have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse. For more information about jury duty, click here .

Wednesday’s jury duty cancelled

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 10:48 am

