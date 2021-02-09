Advertisement

Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden focused on relief plan as Trump faces trial

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2021 at 10:52 am

Bet_Noire/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY, EMILY SHAPIRO, TIA HUMPHRIES and LAUREN KING, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- This is Day 21 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Feb 09, 10:28 am

Biden to travel to Wisconsin for first official trip of presidency



Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be the site of Biden's first official trip of his presidency on Tuesday, Feb. 16.



CNN announced Tuesday that it will air a town hall with Biden from Milwaukee on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The town hall, moderated by Anderson Cooper, will include a socially distanced audience, CNN said.



Feb 09, 10:24 am

Biden to meet with CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap and Lowe's



Biden is set to host business leaders in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss his COVID-19 relief proposal before he meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.



The business leaders are: Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase; Tom Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart; Sonia Syngal, President and CEO of Gap, Inc.; and Marvin Ellison, President and CEO of Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Feb 09, 9:20 am

Biden to meet with Yellen as impeachment trial begins



As former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial gets underway in the Senate, Biden will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and business leaders Tuesday to discuss the need for his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Biden’s meeting is set for 1:45 p.m.



At noon, Harris will take part in swearing-in ceremony for Denis McDonough, who was confirmed Monday, to head the Veterans Administration.



Meanwhile, Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, faces confirmation hearings Tuesday before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:45 p.m.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back