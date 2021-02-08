Marshall receives $100,000 for Pet Adoption Center
Posted/updated on:
February 8, 2021 at
4:30 pm
MARSHALL — The Friends of Marshall Animals organization has presented a substantial donation for the construction of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center. According to a press release Monday, from the City of Marshall, this is the first scheduled installment to raise $450,000 from private donors toward construction. The donation was made from contributors, FOMA officers, volunteers and many community members. Tax deductible contributions can be made here.
