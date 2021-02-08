Advertisement

Marshall receives $100,000 for Pet Adoption Center

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 4:30 pm

MARSHALL — The Friends of Marshall Animals organization has presented a substantial donation for the construction of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center. According to a press release Monday, from the City of Marshall, this is the first scheduled installment to raise $450,000 from private donors toward construction. The donation was made from contributors, FOMA officers, volunteers and many community members. Tax deductible contributions can be made here.

