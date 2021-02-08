Advertisement

Vicious fight in front yard leaves murder scene covered in blood

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 3:50 pm

LONGVIEW — A savage fight in Longview, became the stage of an eventual murder scene, after David Pittman died. According to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, police believe John Houston Brown, 39, killed Pittman January 11, after he died from multiple blows he suffered from the fight on Estes Parkway. Police received a 911 call, January 12, from a woman who claimed to be a neighbor saying she could see Pittman in his home and he looked unresponsive. When dispatchers tried to get more information from her, she hung up the phone. Shortly before 8 p.m. Officers arrived and discovered Pittman dead on a couch. Authorities believe, he had been dead hours “and there was blood everywhere.”

Go Back