Smith County DA’s office provides $20K to CACSC

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 4:32 pm

TYLER — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County was the recipient of a $20,000 check on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the donation was made from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. The gift comes at no cost to taxpayers, since it is from asset forfeiture funds. The money is intended to be used for a capital campaign fund that will provide space for the growing number of children receiving help from the agency. Last year, the CASC did 873 forensic interviews, which shows an increase of 163% in the past eight years. You can learn more about the CACSC here.

