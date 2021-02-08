Advertisement

4-year-old killed in Van Zandt County wreck

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 1:22 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety released a report Monday following an accident that killed a four year old and left two hospitalized. DPS says the one vehicle crash took place late Saturday night on I-20, five miles west of Van. The accident killed the young boy, and Guadalupe Bahena, 22, of Tyler and Hector Brito Hernandez, 23, of Tyler were flown to a Tyler hospital in serious condition. The crash occurred after Guadalupe ran off the roadway, over-corrected and the vehicle went into a side skid and overturn several times. The three were not wearing seat-belts and were ejected.

