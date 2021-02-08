Eight-year-old leaves behind heartfelt list of life rules before her sudden death

Ellie died days later on Feb. 6, 2020. She was 8 years old.
"She was extremely smart. She was just so kind to everyone and she knew how to connect with people," mom Heather Pruitt of Woodstock, Georgia, told Good Morning America. "She was helpful, she was thoughtful, she was a very special little girl."
"Everything about her we'll miss," dad Chuck Pruitt added. "And her brother, of course, he will miss her."
Ellie's parents said she was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis at 4 years old.
Children's told GMA there's no indication that the autoimmune diseases were brought on by Ellie's juvenile arthritis, though juvenile arthritis is an autoimmune disease itself, so her immune system was already compromised and more susceptible to other illnesses.
"It was nowhere on our radar that this could've even happened," Heather Pruitt said.
"The second night [at Children's] she had a blood transfusion," she added. "Her blood cell count and hemoglobin were extremely low. She went into cardiac arrest; they stabilized her heart and lungs. ... At that point, they said, 'We've never seen anything happen this quickly.' They told us they did everything they could do to stabilize her.'"
When they came home from the hospital, the Pruitts found a list that Ellie had secured to her bedroom door before she died.
It read:
1. Have fun 2. No fighting 3. No pushing, shoving or hitting 4. Always love.
"That night it just caught our attention," Heather Pruitt said.
The Pruitts' congregation of Woodstock City Church made cards with Ellie's photo featuring her rules on the back.
"One year ago this month, the Queen of Kindness, 8-year-old Ellie Pruitt, gained her angel wings after a lifelong battle with autoimmune diseases," Children's wrote in the caption, adding that it's asking others to spread kindness in memory of Ellie.
"Whether it’s simply holding the door for a stranger, sending a note to an old friend or completing a random act of kindness for your neighbor, join us as we reconnect, inspire and challenge one another to connect with kindness," the hospital added.
