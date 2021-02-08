Advertisement

Seedling give-a-way announced for Feb. 20

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 12:42 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Trees Committee announced over 2,000 tree seedlings will be handed out a week from Saturday. The city said Monday, the giveaway event will be Feb. 20, starting at 9 a.m. at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances South Tyler location, on S. Broadway Ave. Seedlings will be passed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The initiative is sponsored by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Arbor Gen and the Texas A&M Forestry Service. For more information click here.

