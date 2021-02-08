Advertisement

More vaccines heading to the area

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 12:21 pm

TYLER — This week nearly 15,000 doses, to fight the coronavirus, are being sent to East Texas vaccination hubs. However, NET Health’s Terrance Ates tells KTBB patience is a virtue, “With a traditional model you want supply to meet demand, but supply is far less than community demand is.” Longview and Tyler continue as vaccine hubs for the week of Feb. 8, while Kilgore, Canton and Jacksonville have been added to the list of providers this week as well. The Department of State Health Services is anticipating shots being available to the general public this spring, however, that is dependent on vaccine supply.

Ates went on to say, “NET Health’s process is that we’ve created a waiting list, it’s based on those that enroll…there is a full list on our webpage, if you go to NETHealthCOVID19.org, click on the vaccine updates page, it will show the list.” Click here to sign-up. Those being inoculated continue to be in Phase 1A and 1B.

