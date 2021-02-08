Advertisement

City announces participation form available online

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 12:04 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday. Council meetings are open to the public, citizens wanting to make public comment on agenda items can do so electronically, in-person or over the phone by calling (903) 363-0651. Electronic forms must be submitted by 7 a.m. on the date of the Council Meetings. To go to the public form click here. For more information, call (903) 531-1100. A maximum capacity of 36 people will be allowed in the City Council Chamber, of which 22 will be reserved for general members of the public not including the media.

Go Back