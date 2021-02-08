Boarding1Now/iStock By CARMEN COX, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Since early last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the travel industry. International border restrictions, new sanitizing practices and reduced flight offerings are just some of the changes travelers have seen since the start of the pandemic. Now Delta Airlines has announced plans to continue with some of these changes until at least April. As the spread of coronavirus ramped up last year, airlines began restricting flight capacity by blocking customers from purchasing middle seats. But as United, American and Southwest gave up blocking seats months ago, Delta has said it will continue its commitment to providing passengers with more space after listening to customer feedback. "We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind," said Bill Lentsch, Delta's chief customer experience officer. Delta is currently the only airline still blocking middle seats. But while customers may feel better or just like an open seat next to them, studies have shown as long as everybody is wearing a mask onboard, that COVID transmission is extremely unlikely. Lentsch, however, says Delta will "continue to reassess" how the seat restrictions relate to case transmission and vaccination rates. For now, the airline said it will always be a priority to restore products and services "in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board." For more details about Delta's seat blocking policy and other health and safety practices the airline is currently using, click here . Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Delta to continue blocking seats, restricting capacity through April

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 11:47 am

