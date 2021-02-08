Advertisement

Rocket Mortgage’s spots with Tracy Morgan top ‘USA Today”s 33rd annual Super Bowl ad meter

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 11:16 am

Quicken Loans/Rocket Mortgage(NEW YORK) -- While not as crowded as it usually is, there were plenty of celebrity-stocked ads during this year's Super Bowl, and this year, USA Today says Rocket Mortgage's "Pretty Certain" ads with Tracy Morgan, blew away the competition.

The spots, which also featured Dave Bautista, actress Liza Koshy and NFL star Joey Bosa, took both the first and second slots of the paper's 33rd annual "Ad Meter" rating the Super Bowl's commercials.

According to BusinessWire, voting for the top spots took place on the Ad Meter platform at admeter.usatoday.com starting on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and remained open until Monday, Feb. 8 at 1 a.m. ET.

Amazon's "Alexa's Body" spot, which featured thirst object Michael B. Jordan, ranked third. M&M's "Come Together" spot with Dan Levy placed fourth, and Toyota's "Upstream" ad, which featured double-amputee Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long, rounded out the top five.

The two 60-second Rocket Mortgage ads, which highlighted the difference between being "pretty certain" and "pretty sure" about home buying, likely cost the company a fortune: ad rates for the big game ran $5.5 million for a 30-second spot.

Here are the top five Super Bowl ads of 2021, according to USA Today's Ad Meter panelists:

1) Rocket Mortgage, "Certain Is Better -- Tracy Morgan, Dave Bautista & Liza Koshy"

2) Rocket Mortgage, "Certain Is Better -- Tracy Morgan & Joey Bosa"

3) Amazon, "Alexa’s Body"

4) M&M’S, "Come Together"

5) Toyota, "Upstream"











By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

