Evan Rachel Wood claims she filed police report after being threatened by Marilyn Manson’s wife

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 10:36 am

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage for Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) -- Evan Rachel Wood is continuing to speak out against disgraced rocker Marilyn Manson.

The actress, who came out last week with the bombshell abuse accusations, says she filed a police report against Manson's wife Lindsay Usich who allegedly sent threats.

"On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial," Woods wrote in a Saturday statement via Instagram stories, alleging the photographer was "conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to 'ruin my career' and 'shut me up.'"

Manson's real name is Brian Hugh Warner.

Wood included a snapshot of the alleged police report that had her personal information redacted.

The Westworld actress first started dating Manson when she was 19 and, in 2010, the two became engaged. Seven months later, they called off the wedding and went their separate ways.

Wood maintains the rocker "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years" and furthered "I was called a jew in a derogatory manner."

Added the 33-year-old actress, "He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the 'n' word over and over."

Wood also recalled, "Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more," adding, "I have never been more scared in my life."

Manson has denied the allegations from Wood and a multitude of women who have since come forward against him. The 52-year-old called the accusations "horrible distortions of reality."

Usich has not responded to Wood's allegations.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

