Scoreboard roundup — 2/7/21

Scoreboard roundup — 2/7/21Posted/updated on: February 8, 2021 at 5:04 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Utah 103, Indiana 95
Miami 109, New York 103
Charlotte 119 Washington 97
Phoenix 100, Boston 91
Sacramento 113, LA Clippers 110
Portland at Charlotte (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3
Detroit 4, Florida 1
Chicago 2, Dallas 1 (OT)
Carolina 6, Columbus 5
Arizona at Minnesota (Postponed)
Colorado at St. Louis (Postponed)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova 84, Georgetown 74
Indiana 67, Iowa 65
Valparaiso 74, Drake 57
Xavier at Villanova (Postponed)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.