Scoreboard roundup — 2/7/21

iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Utah 103, Indiana 95 Miami 109, New York 103 Charlotte 119 Washington 97 Phoenix 100, Boston 91 Sacramento 113, LA Clippers 110 Portland at Charlotte (Postponed) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Philadelphia 7, Washington 4 Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3 Detroit 4, Florida 1 Chicago 2, Dallas 1 (OT) Carolina 6, Columbus 5 Arizona at Minnesota (Postponed) Colorado at St. Louis (Postponed) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Villanova 84, Georgetown 74 Indiana 67, Iowa 65 Valparaiso 74, Drake 57 Xavier at Villanova (Postponed) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

