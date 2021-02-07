Longview man shot to death early Sunday morning

LONGVIEW — A Longview man was found dead early Sunday morning, according to a release from local police. At 2:19 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots on North Eastman Road, just off Hwy. 259. According to our news partner KETK, when they arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Rashad McCray already dead. It was not immediately clear if the police had any suspects or persons of interest in the case. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview police or Gregg County Crime Stoppers.