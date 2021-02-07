Tyler ISD graduate killed in Idaho National Guard helicopter crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Tyler ISD graduate was one of three Idaho National Guard soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash near Boise, Idaho, February 2. According to our news partner KETK, Jesse Anderson, 43, of Boise attended Robert E. Lee High School, now Tyler Legacy, in 1996. In Boise, Anderson was a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was also senior instructor pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2008. Anderson had a wife and four children.