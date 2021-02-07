Manny’s Tex-Mex Cafe closes, at least temporarily

TYLER — Tyler residents and visitors now have one less Tex-Mex restaurant to enjoy — at least for now. Manny’s Tex-Mex Cafe on South Beckham shut down over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, the eatery’s ownership cites “mounting debt, taxes and COVID struggles.” The post continues, “By the Grace of our Lord, we’re going to reorganize and reopen under new ownership in a few weeks. We appreciate your wonderful support all these years and especially your friendship. Together with you in prayer and unity with our Lord, not only will we survive, WE WILL THRIVE!”