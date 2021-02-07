Lambert, husband OK after hit-and run

ATLANTA, Ga. — Lindale’s own Miranda Lambert says she and her husband were involved in a minor hit and run on I-20 in Atlanta, Georgia, this past Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the country music star said the two were driving to Nashville when a small car with temporary plates, driving “erratically,” tried to “squeeze” between them and a semi truck going around 70 miles per hour. Lambert said the car hit the airstream and sent them into the left lane. “We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage,” Lambert said. Nobody was hurt, but nobody stopped either and the car sped away, according to Lambert. “Thank the good Lord,” she said. “We are so thankful that nothing worse happened.” Lambert said the couple’s vehicle and trailer were still driveable so they were able to drive it home.