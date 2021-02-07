Pearson headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP/Staff) – After years of waiting, longtime Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson is finally headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The announcement came Saturday. Peyton Manning is the most high-profile name on the new list. Joining Manning in making it on their first ballot are defensive back Charles Woodson and the receiver known as Megatron – Calvin Johnson. Steelers guard Alan Faneca and safety John Lynch round out the modern-era Class of 2021. Also going in are Raiders coach Tom Flores and Steelers scout Bill Nunn.