Stephen Curry scored 57 points and hit 11 3s but it wasn't enough to overcome Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Curry’s 57 points not enough as Luka, Mavs roll

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2021 at 12:03 am

Go Back

Stephen Curry scored 57 points and hit 11 3s but it wasn't enough to overcome Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Saturday night.