Today is Sunday February 07, 2021
Curry’s 57 points not enough as Luka, Mavs roll
Posted/updated on: February 7, 2021 at 12:03 am
Stephen Curry scored 57 points and hit 11 3s but it wasn't enough to overcome Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Saturday night.
