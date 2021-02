Weeks after Nick Kyrgios called him a "tool" on Twitter, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic responded.

Advertisement

Djokovic: Respect Kyrgios on the court, not off it

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2021 at 12:08 am

Go Back

Weeks after Nick Kyrgios called him a "tool" on Twitter, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic responded.