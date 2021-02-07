Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson, who finished 1-2 in the Heisman voting in 1997, will enter the Pro Football Hall together.

Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson lead class

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2021 at 12:09 am

