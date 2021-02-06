Chiefs’ Britt Reid in car crash that injures 2 kids
Posted/updated on:
February 6, 2021 at
10:05 pm
Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multicar crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, according to a team statement and the police report.
Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multicar crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, according to a team statement and the police report.