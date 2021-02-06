Today is Saturday February 06, 2021

Chiefs’ Britt Reid in car crash that injures 2 kids

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2021 at 10:05 pm
Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multicar crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, according to a team statement and the police report.
